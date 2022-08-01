Bridge replacement to close two roads in York County starting Tuesday

A bridge replacement project in York County is set to start Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

The bridge replacement on Springwood Road at the intersection with Chapel Church Road in York Township will close both roads until Oct. 25.

The work includes replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert and minor approach work.

The detour for Springwood Road will use Route 74, Main Street, Lombard Street and Lombard Road. Chapel Church Road's detour will use Camp Betty Washington Road, Belle Road and Route 24.

More:Lane restriction on Interstate 83 bridge set to begin

More:PennDOT seeks new employees in York County: Learn about the upcoming hiring event

More:Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate

PennDOT reminds travelers to be alert for operations, obey work zone signs and slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for the safety of road crews and themselves.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

For information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the PennDOT District 8 website. For information on planned and active construction projects, visit the PennDOT Projects website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.