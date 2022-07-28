Coroner IDs victim of fatal forklift accident

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal forklift accident at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township.

Joseph Kelly, 59, of the 2000 block of Red Bank Road in Newberry Township, died Wednesday when a forklift collapsed on him. Though co-workers were able to remove the forklift, the coroner's office reported that Kelly died at the scene of his injuries.

An autopsy performed Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown confirmed Kelly died of blunt force trauma to the head and that the death was accidental.

More:Replacement act for Steve Miller Band unlikely, fair official says

More:Will stormy weather continue into the York State Fair's final weekend?

More:Man dies after forklift collapses on him at J&K Salvage

Kelly's next of kin has been notified. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation, according to the coroner's office.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.