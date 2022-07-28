August public hearing set for York Water rate increase

The Public Utility Commission has scheduled a public hearing on York Water Co.'s request for a rate increase.

The call-in public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 in front of Administrative Law Judge Katrina L. Dunderdale.

To testify at the public hearing, people must pre-register by at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15 with the Office of Consumer Advocate through email or by phone.

York Water provides water service to more than 70,000 customers in parts of York and Adams counties, and wastewater service to approximately 3,300 customers in parts of York, Adams and Franklin counties, according to the company.

York Water has said it needs the higher rates to raise a combined $20 million in annual revenue for rising costs and infrastructure improvements.

If pre-registering by email, email consumer@paoca.org with your first and last name, docket numbers R-2022-3031340 and R-2022-3032806, the number you'll be calling with for the hearing and the language of an interpreter if an interpreter is needed.

If pre-registering by phone, call 1-800-684-6560 with your first and last name, docket numbers R-2022-3031340 and R-2022-3032806, the number you'll be calling with for the hearing, a number you can be reached at if needed, your email address if you have one and the language of an interpreter if an interpreter is needed.

Those who want to listen to the hearing but not testify do not need to pre-register. At the time of the hearing, call 1-929-352-2902, enter PIN number 948197713 when prompted, speak your name and press # when prompted to be connected to the hearing.

The PUC voted unanimously to investigate York WaterCo.'s proposed rate increases earlier this year. The company had planned to increase drinking water and wastewater rates by up to 30% and 79% respectively, which would have gone into effect Aug. 1.

Instead, the rate increases were suspended while Judge Dunderdale investigates the proposals.

To learn more about the proposed rate increases, visit the York Water Co.pany's website.

