COVID cases continue to surge in York County

New COVID cases continue to rise across York County, reflecting a nationwide surge as more transmissible variants circulate.

Over the last week, York County added 958 cases and three deaths, according to state Department of Health data. That brings the county's totals to 128,644 cases and 1,535 deaths since the pandemic began.

"The wave is cause for caution, not alarm," UPMC Dr. Lawrence Goldman, an infectious disease specialist, said Wednesday. "As more of us get vaccinated, the virus doesn't have the same chances of mutating like it did before. Wear the mask in risky settings or if you are at higher risk."

Deaths and hospitalizations have stayed relatively low despite the surge in cases. Golden said that's due largely to vaccines.

The county saw a 41% increase in new cases over a rolling 14-day period, according to a New York Times analysis of COVID data. Deaths have increased 200% over the same period — however, that number is skewed because deaths have eased over time, and the number of deaths is still less than one per day.

The current daily average of 116 new cases reported per day is roughly on par with this February, as the initial omicron wave was starting to wane, and with late August 2021, when the delta surge was growing.

The Steve Miller Band, one of the headlining acts at the York State Fair, canceled its Saturday concert after the lead singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and ended his isolation period Wednesday after testing positive las, according to The Associated Press. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, recently tested positive.

“You can live without fear by doing what I did,” Biden said, at a news conference Wednesday. "Get boosted, get tested and get treatment.”

