York City gets nearly $1.4M in funding for health programs

York City will vote Thursday to approve $1.4 million in grant funding for various health initiatives, including HIV and overdose prevention.

"There's grants that they just need to make adjustments to the budget for," Council President Sandie Walker said, adding: "So to have it done in a timely manner we needed to have a special meeting."

The first change is due to a combined $440,000 in funding via the state Department of Health and the York County's Department of Children, Youth and Families to help fund emergency preparedness and social services for children and mothers. That includes home visitation and education for city residents who are part of the city's family planning program.

The second will funnel a combined $940,000 in grants set aside for lead abatement, HIV prevention and increased access to immunizations from the state Department of Health

Both ordinances were introduced at the council's legislative meeting July 19.

If not for the special meeting, Walker said the grants would have had to wait until the council's next regular meeting, scheduled for Aug. 16. Generally, the city council holds one legislative meeting per month during the summer.

"Sometimes with line items, if it's urgent we'll go ahead and try to assist administration as best as [we] can," Walker said.

In addition, the meeting will see the introduction of a bill to allow for additional funding for the Habitat for Humanity's Chestnut Street project by appropriating $161,503 from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The meeting will be held at noon in the City Council chambers, 101 S. George St.

