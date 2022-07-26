Two years after George Floyd's murder, is Pa.'s police disciplinary database working?

After York City settled a nearly two-year dispute with a now-former officer accused of reenacting the death of George Floyd at a party, his lawyer pointed to his hiring with another local police department as vindication.

"You do not pay 'racists' and 'liars' to go away if you genuinely believe your cause to terminate them from a position of public trust is just," attorney Ed Paskey wrote in an essay he posted July 12 on Facebook. "You do not let 'dirty cops' slink away to other employers to permit them to 'victimize' others by their public service."

A new state law enacted as a result of Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer is supposed to prevent just such a scenario.

Clayton Swartz, now a patrol officer with the West Manheim Township Police Department, was a York City officer in June 2020, when he was accused of jokingly re-enacting Floyd’s murder at a graduation party just days after his death.

After being placed on unpaid administrative leave, Swartz was cleared by a three-person trial board of unbecoming conduct, excessive use of alcohol off duty and lack of truthfulness.

An arbitrator ruled that Swartz should be reinstated with full pay, but the city appealed to county court. Swartz then sued the city in a separate lawsuit, demanding the city abide by the arbitrator's decision.

Earlier this month, as the case appeared to be heading to trial, the city and Swartz settled for $82,000 — what Mayor Michael Helfrich described as the amount of back pay that the city owed Swartz.

"Our main goal was to have Clayton Swartz no longer working for the York City Police Department," Helfrich said, noting it would have cost the city much more to continue the court case.

More:York City reaches settlement with officer accused of reenacting George Floyd's murder

More:Here's what York City paid officer accused of reenacting George Floyd murder

More:Chauvin gets 22½ years in prison for George Floyd's death

In the time before the settlement, Swartz — the son of Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz — was hired as a patrol officer by West Manheim Township.

Swartz's hiring was approved effectively without comment. Minutes from the township board of supervisors' April 19 meeting show no comment from the supervisors or the public before the board approved the hire.

When asked about Swartz's hiring, West Manheim Township Manager Michael Bowersox directed comment to Police Chief Edwin Schneider. In response to a request for comment from the chief, Lt. Derrick Baker issued a statement defending the hire and its investigation into Swartz.

"Prior to being offered a position with our department, Officer Swartz was subjected to a thorough background investigation, which included a review of hundreds of publicly filed documents surrounding the alleged incident in May of 2020," the statement reads. "We have been advised of a recent settlement between Officer Swartz and his former employer which further validates our decision to hire."

No board of supervisors members responded to requests for comment.

Swartz himself did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor could he be reached via Paskey.

As part of the settlement, Swartz was paid $82,000, roughly the amount of back pay owed to him, minus what he had earned working a private job.

Paskey, who represented Swartz in his proceedings with York City, declined in an interview to say what the private job was. When asked about the hiring process in West Manheim Township, he also declined to speak, saying he was representing Swartz solely on the York City matters.

"I don't represent their [police union], and I don't represent Clayton in that process," he said.

In his social media post, however, Paskey maintained Swartz was innocent of the allegations and nodded to Swartz’s new position.

“At a time when police departments are struggling to find qualified applicants, the York City Police Department lost Clay to another department that compensates him better and welcomes him with open and unbiased arms,” he wrote.

More:The blue line gets thinner as police applications hit an 18-year low

More:From immigrant to U.S. Congress? Shamaine Daniels' challenge to Scott Perry

More:How will York County be using $1.6M in elections funding?

The West Manheim Township Police Department checked a new personnel database, designed to flag police officers with histories of misconduct, as part of the hiring process for Swartz, said Baker, the lieutenant.

The state legislature created the database in 2020 amid national protests over Floyd's murder, requiring every law enforcement agency in the state to use it.

Under the law, a department must conduct background checks of job applicants that require an applicant’s former department to disclose information on the officer’s employment history, according to The Associated Press. That history must include any disciplinary actions, complaints and reasons for separation.

The Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission is required to maintain an electronic database containing that information.

However, it appears Swartz's name would not have been in the database when West Manheim Township hired him because he was not officially separated from the city until earlier this month when the two sides settled their dispute.

In addition, Swartz was never formally disciplined by the city, according to the mayor. He was instead placed on unpaid administrative leave while the trial board and legal process continued.

"The trial board did not allow for discipline," Mayor Helfrich said.

According to York City Lt. Dan Lentz, Swartz's information was entered into the database after the settlement.

The database was hailed as an improvement two years ago, but critics say the law that created it is filled with loopholes.

As SpotlightPA noted in an investigation last month, the database isn't accessible to the public and the law does not include any enforcement measures if law enforcement agencies fail to use the database.

More:Database, heralded as model for better policing, riddled with loopholes

More:As Pa. takes first steps on police reform, critics say it doesn't go far enough

Another problem was highlighted by state Rep. Chris Rabb, the Philadelphia Democrat who had been pushing for similar legislation for nearly a year by May 2020.

The addition of three words in the final bill “radically diluted” his vision, he told SpotlightPA.

The bill requires agencies to only publicize decisions to hire candidates who received “final and binding” discipline, meaning an officer either voluntarily accepted a punishment or it went through formal adjudication, the news organization reported.

“Most transgressions do not get resolved, and so they are very rarely final and binding,” Rabb said.

In Tioga County, just south of the New York state line, it's still not clear how the former Cleveland officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 was hired earlier this month as a police officer in tiny Tioga Borough.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro claimed borough officials broke the law by not conducting a background check before hiring Timothy Loehmann, who quickly resigned amid the public outcry.

Steve Hazlett, the borough council president, told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette he was aware of Loehmann's background when he was hired. Hazlett and his wife, who also was on the council, later resigned, as did the borough solicitor.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

While the new database is "ultimately an accountability and transparency tool," it has serious flaws, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

"There's no penalty for non-compliance, so that makes it difficult," Melewsky said. "You can tell departments to provide as much information as they can or they don't get around to it or they don't want to comply ... there's really no teeth to the law to make sure they do."

A letter from Shapiro to Hazlett did not outline any potential consequences for not checking the database before hiring an officer, only noting that it violates state law.

"Your failure to run this required check erodes the public’s faith in your leadership and the public’s trust in the officer you ultimately select," Shapiro wrote. "The public deserves to have every confidence that the men and women serving in uniform have been rigorously vetted and have duly earned their positions."

One possible repercussion for failing to use the database is the loss of accreditation, a process that ensures a department is following best law enforcement practices.

However, as SpotlightPA noted, that itself is voluntary process, and only 142 Pennsylvania police agencies — out of more than 1,300 — are accredited.

York City’s police department is accredited, according to the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. West Manheim Township’s is not.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.