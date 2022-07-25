Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Other counties under the watch include Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

A severe thunderstorm, according to the NWS, is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

