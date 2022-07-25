From immigrant to U.S. Congress? Shamaine Daniels' challenge to Scott Perry

Shamaine Daniels arrived in America in a moment of crisis.

She left Venezuela as a teenager with her family in 1991, amid a wave of violent protest against government corruption and abuses from law enforcement — and shortly before a failed coup attempt in the South American nation.

"While we were middle-class and for the most part had a good life, there was also a lot of instability," remembers Daniels, now 43. "My parents eventually made the choice to pursue a better life for me and my brothers in Philadelphia."

In the decades since, Daniels pursued the American dream, earning a law degree from the University of Cincinnati, rising to prominence as a nationally recognized immigration attorney and, ultimately, finding her voice in local politics.

Now, America is itself at a crossroads and so is Daniels.

In November, the Democrat who's served three terms as a Harrisburg city council member will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, the York County Republican who's among the most prominent figures involved in challenging the 2020 election.

"I have a record of solving problems,” Daniels said, in a recent interview, “and I think that's what voters are interested in this fall.”

But she faces an uphill battle.

Perry, whose name repeatedly came up in hearings of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has held onto his 10th Congressional district seat against better-known and better-funded challengers — even during the Democratic wave elections of 2018 and 2020.

According to Federal Election Commission reports, Daniels had just shy of $14,000 in cash on hand as of April 27 compared to Perry’s nearly $800,000.

By comparison, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale had $657,000 on hand at the same point in his 2020 campaign against Perry. That November, DePaquale lost to the four-term incumbent Republican by nearly 7 percentage points.

After the most recent redistricting, the new 10th district lines grew a shade redder. According to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, the district’s partisan makeup shifted one percentage point toward the GOP, at R+9, compared to the 2018 map.

Daniels’ friends and colleagues, however, believe she’s up for the challenge.

"We could use someone like Shamaine fighting for us," said Alex Reber, who met her while they were both organizing for local feminist and Democratic causes.

Rogette Harris, another longtime friend and chair of the Dauphin County Democratic Committee, said Daniels entered politics for the right reasons. They met in 2011 when Harris ran for register of wills and Daniels for clerk of courts.

"Shamaine is one of the most genuine people I've ever met,” Harris said, “and when you think about it, she encompasses the American story.

Daniels said she’s heard too many people talk down about central Pennsylvania — using the derogatory term “Pennsyltucky” to describe the more conservative-leaning swath of territory between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

She pushes back on that stereotype every chance she gets.

"Of all the places I've lived and worked and volunteered in the U.S., and studied, this is the only place where I've never been told to go back to where I came from," Daniels said.

One time, before she even really knew anyone, Daniels went on vacation and left her car behind parked outside her home. She was flooded with messages on Facebook asking if she was OK.

"In Philly, it was years before I knew my neighbor's names, much less have them care about what was going on," Daniels said. "It's a very welcoming place."

Of course, the region has also seen its share of anti-immigrant sentiment.

Indeed, it was Daniels’ own immigation experience that inspired her to pursue a career in the law.

In 2008, Daniels was one of the key attorneys representing plaintiffs against Hazelton’s immigration ordinance, put in place by then-Mayor Lou Barletta, who also served in Congress. At the time, the ordinance — which fined or denied business permits to businesses that refused to investigate the immigration status of employees or tenants — was one of the most restrictive anti-immigrant laws in the country.

"In the back of my mind I've always been interested in immigration law because when we went through our own processes, our lawyer really messed up our paperwork," Daniels said.

That ordinance was ultimately thrown out by a lower court and, in March 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Hazleton’s request that it hear the case. A judge awarded the plaintiffs $2.8 million in legal fees.

Since then, Daniels said she’s effectively paused her practice to take care of her daughter, Rocio, who is now a year old.

Rocio gave Daniels a new perspective.

"The energy that it takes to watch a toddler is a lot," Daniels said, laughing. "And she's very much sociable, she's an extrovert, she needs attention all the time and I'm an introvert, so it's been interesting."

It also inspired her to work on behalf of other women.

"There's one thing to intellectually understand that policies do not favor women,” Daniels said. “It's a whole different thing to actually experience it, and you realize it in many small things.”

Just one example: Daniels said attending an event with a stroller in tow can be a challenge — if the sidewalks aren’t properly maintained.

"I don't take transportation for granted,” she said. “I don't take access to a doctor for granted.”

Daniels said she will bring these experiences as a mother with her to Congress, where she hopes to advocate for things like access to health care, education and improved infrastructure.

"Before, I knew that things like maternity leave were important. Now I really understand," Daniels said. "I had a C-section. To expect women to go back to work six weeks after that, what are we?"

A frequent traveler, Daniels' love of hiking is shared by Reber, who lives in Millersburg and was formerly a part of the Dauphin County Democratic state committee.

"Every once in a while Shamaine will call us up and say she wants to go hiking," Reber said. He remembered going to dinner early on in their friendship. When the check came, both pulled out their Cabela's credit cards.

Daniels had always enjoyed walking in Venezuela, but it took until a friend asked her to go hiking to truly begin her love of hiking. She'd initially thought hiking in Pennsylvania would be dangerous — something akin to climbing Everest.

"We walked"for about three hours and ended up back at her car, so I asked, ‘Why are we back here. Aren't we going hiking anymore?’ And she laughed, explaining that I had already completed the hike," Daniels said. "So I always hiked. I just didn't know it until my 20s."

Among the places Daniels loves to hike: Gifford Pinchot State Park and the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.

Reber, who has known Daniels for over a decade, calls her a "modern day Renaissance woman." For his birthday one year, she gave him an original painting.

"When I think about Shamaine, I think about someone who's very well-rounded as a human being and has a lot of knowledge and experience in different areas," Reber said. "I don't think she can be typecast easily as a person because she has a lot of varied interests and knowledge, and she's just always a fun person to be around."

Daniels said painting has been a mainstay in her life, even after she pursued a career in the law. She even paid one of her first rent checks by selling a painting.

"This is not how the art degree/law degree [dynamic] is supposed to work," Daniels said.

Daniels, Reber said, is a fighter for people who don't have someone to advocate for them. That includes her legal background as an immigration attorney and her time on the Harrisburg City Council.

"She definitely is trying to make sure that people aren't getting taken advantage of, that they're getting a fair shake," Reber said.

From the vantage point of an immigrant who worked hard to come to America, the allegations of Perry’s efforts to undermine the election and his subsequent pardon request — allegations the incumbent congressman has denied — are particularly galling to Daniels.

Perry did not respond to requests for comment.

In the course of her career, Daniels has taken the oath of office many times.

"That oath is incredibly meaningful to me,” she said, “and influences how I live my life and what I've chosen to do in my career, including running for Congress.”

She added: "Someone like Scott Perry shouldn't be allowed to be our representative, because he's betrayed his oath of office."

