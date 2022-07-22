Sights and sounds from the 2022 York State Fair

Staff report

The York State Fair, York County's premiere summertime fair, scheduled from July 22 through July 31, features a wide variety of events and attractions. Check back here daily for the latest videos, photo galleries and articles from the fairgrounds.

More:Cheese carving, sea lions and concerts galore: Your guide to the 2022 York State Fair

More:Air conditioned tents, misters available for York State Fair's opening

More:York State Fair discounts and promotions: Make the most of your visit

More:York City residents can get parking permits during fair