Amid spate of violent robberies, York City businesses beef up security

The corner shop along West Market Street is a fortress in just about every sense of the word.

In order to shop, customers must be buzzed in by the cashier, who's enclosed behind glass and a locked door. A sign at the entrance tells customers they can't wear hoodies or facial coverings. A dozen security cameras monitor activity inside and out, feeding a large-screen TV behind the counter.

Why so much security for a store where — as the owner puts it — people "just come for drinks, they get cigarettes"?

In the three years of owning the store, the owner has been robbed three times. The owner, fearing for their safety, spoke on the condition of anonymity.

During the first robbery, the suspect was unarmed. "He walked in and said 'Give me money,'" the owner remembers.

The second time, the perpetrator had a box cutter.

The third time, the robber had a gun.

Some suspects have been arrested, but the owner's not taking any more chances. Since the third robbery, they've increased security all around the store. Now, they also carry a .380 pistol.

During the third robbery, the owner said, they were nearly shot. That robbery ended when a good Samaritan intervened.

"He tried to shoot me," the owner said of the robber, "but the gun didn't work."

York City has seen 14 homicides so far this year amid a spate of recent gun violence, according to the county coroner's office. Last year, the city tallied 14 homicides for the entire year.

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, which tracks crime across Pennsylvania, there have been 51 robberies in York County so far in 2022, with 129 reported in 2021. In York City, 23 robberies have been reported thus far this year, compared to 72 that were reported in 2021.

York City Police spokesman Lt. Dan Lentz said patrol officers are encouraged to make connections with the people and businesses in their patrol area.

“We want our patrol guys to take ownership of the district that they’re in," he said.

Abhinaya Yadav, who works at American Food Mart on Philadelphia Street, said he's been robbed at gunpoint before as well.

"They pulled a gun and I had to give them money," Yadav said, estimating that he had to give about $500 to the robbers.

Yadav said it was a scary experience. Despite that, he's still working at the food mart, and he said he doesn't feel nervous or scared coming into work.

Since the robbery, the convenience store has updated security and added cameras. Yadav said he briefly thought about carrying a weapon but ultimately decided against it.

The police department also offers security assessments for crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED). That philosophy works to eliminate criminal opportunities in and around properties.

"What we're looking at is lighting, landscaping, sensing around the property," said Joan Henney, the youth and community outreach coordinator.

Questions that CPTED looks to address include whether there's adequate lighting around the property or overgrown bushes that could impede visibility outside.

Harry O Colon, who has owned Da Underground Sound and Variety for nearly 25 years on East Market Street, has a different perspective.

"The block's been great to me. I show all sides of the town respect, and they show it back," he said.

Someone broke into his store about seven months ago. But he said nothing had been taken, and he guesses they were looking for cash registers.

Da Underground sells hats, oils, incense, candles, T-shirts, DVDs and music. Colon initially moved to York in 1993 to be with family and saved enough to open his store.

Now, he helps other small businesses get started. He lets vendors set up outside his store and recently became a board member of The Movement, which is dedicated to promoting nonviolence and economic equality in York City.

You give the best advice you can, he said.

"The block is not as bad as it used to be, it's much better now, but like anywhere else you get your hotheads here and there," he said. "The police commissioner's doing a great job, he's trying his best. The mayor's trying his best but as long as you got people who don't respect the city, you're going to have trouble."

