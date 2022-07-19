York County to consider additional Dominion voting machine

York County elections officials are looking to add an additional voting machine in advance of the 2022 general election.

The Board of Commissioners is set to vote Wednesday on the purchase of a Dominion ICC Scanner, which processes a variety of different types of ballots, at the price of $18,075.

"It ensures there are back up machines available and also provides the added benefit of being able to be used for recounts," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said, noting that the decision was recommended by Elections Director Julie Haertsch.

York County has used Dominion voting machines exclusively for elections since 2019.

While Dominion voting machines have been a controversial topic by those who falsely claim the 2020 general election was "rigged," the county has defended their use in the past.

During the 2020 general election, Wheeler said the county hasn't had any issues with the machines and that any claims of votes being switched were unsubstantiated.

Last month, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a report concluding that there was no evidence that Dominion voting machines were ever exploited — including during the 2020 election.

"While these vulnerabilities present risks that should be mitigated as soon as possible, CISA has no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections," the agency's advisory reads.

That hasn't stopped some — including Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano — from demanding another election audit.

Not on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting? A new contract with prison health care provider PrimeCare, which was originally expected to come to a vote.

The county, which contracts with PrimeCare to provide health care to inmates at York County Prison, conditionally approved a three-year contract with the Harrisburg-based medical company at its last Prison Board of Inspectors meeting.

Wheeler said the contract is still under review.

