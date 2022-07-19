Helfrich oath-of-office challenge appealed to Superior Court

The petitioners who attempted to have York City Mayor Michael Helfrich removed from office are taking their case to Superior Court.

Last month, a Common Pleas judge denied an earlier request to remove the mayor over allegations that he failed to take the oath of office in a timely manner after his election to a second term.

“I think we got a logical decision from the courts and it’s unfortunate now that these folks want to just keep wasting taxpayer money," Helfrich said Tuesday.

Helfrich confirmed he will be retaining attorney Glenn Smith when the matter comes before Superior Court.

Neither Smith nor Justin Tomevi, who represents the petitioners, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did others involved in the effort to remove Helfrich

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Concerns over the timing of Helfrich's oath of office began earlier this year. By third class city code, mayors must take the oath of office within 14 days of the council's reorganizational meeting.

At the time of the Council's meeting on Jan. 4, Helfrich was on vacation. On the advice of City Solicitor Jason Sabol, he did not take an oath of office until after he had returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24.

That raised the eyebrows of some, including the City Council. After soliciting legal opinions on the matter, they forwarded it to District Attorney Dave Sunday and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Subsequently, a petition was filed to the Court of Common Pleas in April by 18 petitioners — including several former city officials — asking for Helfrich's removal and for an appointment to be made by President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

More:York City reaches settlement with officer accused of reenacting George Floyd's murder

More:COVID cases continue to rise in York County as experts urge vaccination

More:'We're coming to get you': York City officials speak out on gun violence

Those petitioners included former Council President Henry Nixon and former council members Judy Ritter-Dickson and Toni Smith as well as Helfrich's opponent in the 2021 general election, Shareef Hameed.

In his ruling, Judge Vedder acknowledged that the third class city code does apply to York City but ruled that Helfrich's unavailability to take the oath of office “tolled” the time period, stopping the clock until Helfrich was next available to take the oath in York City.

“Even if we did not toll the running of the statutory provision, we would not disenfranchise him for what is so trifling as possibly being three days late,” Vedder wrote. “To remove Mr. Helfrich from office would ignore the clear determination of the electorate and result in the election being an empty ritual.”

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.