Man dies two weeks after crash that killed his wife: Coroner

A 75-year-old man died Thursday, nearly a month after the June crash that left his wife dead, the York County Coroner's Office reported.

Kunjithapatham Chockkalingam, of New York, died Thursday at Wellspan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office. He was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 2 p.m. June 30 along Route 15.

According to the coroner's report, the vehicle left the road as Chockkalingam took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp near York Springs. It crossed the grass median before hitting an embankment and overturning.

The man's wife, 73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkalingam, died at the scene of the crash while Kunjithapatham was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The coroner's office reported the cause of Kunjithapatham's death as an intracranial head bleed due to complications from the wreck. He'd been in the hospital for two weeks.

There will not be an autopsy.

