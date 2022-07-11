Wawa could finally be coming to York County as it challenges Sheetz, Rutter's

York County could finally be getting its first Wawa.

A plan to build a gas station and convenience store along Baltimore Street in Penn Township has been approved by the municipality's planning commission.

Zoning Officer Bob Smith confirmed that Wawa was planning to build on the lot near Hanover. The next step, he said, would be a land development plan, which would need approval by the township.

The variance was needed because a service station is not a permitted use in the area, zoned as a Shopping Commercial Zone. While a convenience store is a permitted use, a gas station is not.

A spokesperson for Wawa did not respond to requests for comment.

The popular East Coast convenience store chain appears to be encroaching on territory dominated by Rutter's and Sheetz. Earlier this year, it announced the possibility of opening some 40 stores across central Pennsylvania, with the first expected by early 2024.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, Wawa's vice president of real estate, in a written statement this June.

Wawa operates about 950 stores, mostly centered in the mid-Atlantic region, and employs some 35,000 workers.

Rutter's, which has been based in York County since its first dairy store opened in 1921, has 78 stores, with about 50 of those located in York County.

Turkey Hill, based in Lancaster County, has 270 stores in the region, with around 20 of those in York County.

Sheetz is headquartered in Altoona and operates about 650 stores, with about a dozen in York County.

According to Joseph Mizrah, of Paramount Realty Services, the planned Wawa will have only low flow diesel to discourage tractor trailers from fueling at the station. There will also be no cooking onsite; food will be premade or heated.

The variance was approved 4-0 with an additional condition that there be "No Trucks" signs posted.

Wawa plans to double its store count over the next three to five years, with its first new store opening as early as 2024. There's potential for central Pennsylvania to add up to 40 additional Wawa stores.

Wawa is actively seeking potential sites for expansion. To submit a property, visit Wawa's website.

