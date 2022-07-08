York County's new policing tool can read a license plate from 1,000 feet

"Commish," newest tool in Search 93's arsenal for search-and-rescue operations, took flight Friday — with a soft buzzing and a sudden lift-off straight into the air.

The drone — named in honor of the York County Commissioners, who allocated the $14,000 to pay for it — will be deployed at the request of law enforcement and fire departments countywide.

"This is a great asset that's going to work for the county of York," Commissioner Ron Smith said, at a public demonstration Friday.

The drone is the third to be added to the South Central PA Search and Rescue Search Team 93, an all-volunteer search and rescue task force. Much larger than the other two drones, "The Commish" is capable of approximately 41 minutes of uninterrupted flight and has four cameras mounted, including 200 times zoom and thermal capabilities.

"We were able to read a license plate at roughly 1,000 feet," said Derek Bowersox, of Search Team 93. He's one of two volunteers trained to operate the drone during the team's operations.

Drones are increasingly a part of everyday life.

The Federal Aviation Administration projects that more than 2 million drones will be in circulation in the U.S. by 2024, across both private and public sectors. They're so ubiquitous today that the Biden administration recently announced a plan to allow more agencies that can track and monitor drones flying in their airspace.

The White House also called for establishing a list of U.S. government-authorized detection equipment that federal and local authorities can purchase, and creating a national training center on countering the malicious use of drones.

And the increasing use of drones — including FAA waivers allowing some users to operate drones at fly out of sight of people on the ground — has raised some civil liberties concerns.

“There is a greater chance that you’ll have drones flying over your house or your backyard as these beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone operations increase,” said Jeramie Scott, a senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told the Associated Press. “It’ll be much harder to know who to complain to.”

One of the drone's capabilities is the ability to follow a person or vehicle, if needed. During the demonstration, two members of Search 93 — attired in bright orange shirts — criss-crossed while walking in an attempt to throw off the drone.

On Friday, "The Commish" drone stayed right on target.

"That capability's pretty neat for anything law enforcement wise or if we have a search and rescue and the person's on the move," Bowersox said. "Once we find them, we can just tap on them and the drone will follow it from there."

As it took off, the drone was able to zoom in on a nearby neighborhood, to the point of being able to zoom into a license plate.

"We can get that back to law enforcement, they can start running tags," Search 93 chief Kurt Timmer said. "If that car were moving, we could lock on that car and follow it until hopefully you get a mobile unit in the area."

Another important aspect of the drone is its capabilities in increased ranges of weather. As long as there isn't lightning in the sky, the drone can fly, and it can handle winds up to 35 miles per hour. Thanks to a spotlight and the thermal camera, it can also fly at night.

The drone's purchase came about after a training session at Wizard Ranch in New Freedom, according to Smith. Inclement weather during searches was one of the topics addressed.

"We all know that search and rescues always occur when it's 75 degrees out and sunny," Smith joked.

The drone has already been deployed, Bowersox said. He flew the drone in conjunction with a Maryland State Police helicopter in a New Freedom search.

"It was viewing everything. We were finding all the deer in the fields, there was nobody walking the street that night," Bowersox said. "We could say 'He's not on the street, he's not in this part of New Freedom.'"

Agencies can request the use of the drone through 911 dispatch, Bowersox said.

The York County Sheriff's Office is also looking into acquiring a drone. Lt. David Godfrey said the drone would be fitted with a receiver for Project Lifesaver, a program in which clients are given transmitters that alert law enforcement if they go missing.

"With our handheld receivers that we have, we're limited to a mile max that we can pick up that signal. Project Lifesaver's working on a device to attach to a drone that can expand that up to 10 miles," Godfrey said.

Even if Search 93 owns the drone officially, Bowersox said they see it as a tool for the community at large.

"This is an asset for York County. We're just holding it. The commissioners were kind enough to trust us with this, so it's here to benefit all of the county."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

