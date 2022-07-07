See what York County's new search drone can do in a demonstration Friday

Residents can see a new drone for search and rescue operations funded by York County put through its paces on Friday.

Search 93, an all-volunteer search and rescue task force, will demonstrate its new DJI Matrice M30T drone Friday at John C. Rudy County Park.

"The Commish," so named because its purchase was funded by a $14,000 allocation by the York County commissioners, will be used at the request of any fire chief or police chief.

“This is a true game-changer," York County Commissioner Ron Smith said in a news release. “This drone will allow us to do things in the air we’ve never been able to do before, which will benefit all York County residents.”

More:Hail, flooding possible as major storms sweep through York County

More:What would York City Police do with a drone? The City Council wants to know

More:When seconds count, CARE Team is ready to help find missing children

The drone's design gives it several features not available on previous drones Search 93 has used before, Chief Kurt Timmer said. That includes zoom-in and lock-in options for its high-definition camera to focus on a moving individual or object, like a vehicle. As an all-weather drone, it can perform in most inclement conditions.

“We will respond at the need of any fire chief or any police chief for any incident that requires the use of a drone,” Timmer said in a release.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Search 93 is part of the York County Child Abduction Response Effort (CARE) Team, which responds upon request to assist investigations.

The demonstration is set for 9 a.m. Friday at John C. Rudy County Park near Soccer Field No. 5.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.