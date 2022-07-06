York County administrator retires after 7 years of service

After seven years, York County's administrator and chief clerk is retiring.

"My wife and I bought a small farm, old farmhouse that needs fixing up, so we're going to be working on that," said Mark Derr, whose last day is July 15.

Although Derr said he didn't want a big production for his retirement, Wednesday's York County Commissioners meeting was filled with well-wishers.

"You've been an expert in so many areas that have helped us," Commissioner Doug Hoke, who helped hire Derr, said. "You always told us what we were supposed to hear, not what we wanted to hear, and I always respected you for that."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Commissioner Ron Smith said Derr helped make his first days on the board in 2019 easier.

"You're a straight shooter, you tell it like it is," he said. "You don't play politics, you got the job done, you answered tough questions when they needed to be answered. You told us what we needed to know and not what we wanted to hear and, for that, my friend, we can't thank you enough."

More:Spring Grove's Eli Brooks still fighting for his NBA dream

More:Every dog has its day. For Pepino, it took a year to find a forever home.

More:York County made $33.5M on nursing home sale: Where did the money go?

During his time as administrator and chief clerk, Derr oversaw projects like the sale of Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2018 and the construction of the new York County morgue at the site of York County Prison.

"He will be missed," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said, adding that Derr's duties will be split among a number of employees going for.

Derr said he was most proud of his work building the county's capital reserve fund and creating a long-term financial plan.

"I enjoyed the work here," he said. "I met a lot of good people, good department heads. I wish the county well."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.