Looking to preserve open space? York County now taking land grant applications

Municipalities and non-profits may now apply for preservation funds through York County.

The county's Open Space and Land Preservation Grant Program is accepting grant applications through Sept. 30. This includes assistance for buying and preserving park land and open space.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

It can also be used to repair existing trails and other open spaces; beautifying parks and managing water resources. In a change from past years, the program will also include Marcellus Shale Legacy funding, collected via unconventional gas well impact fees.

More:'Nothing short of a miracle': Strangers save a young boy amid chaotic shooting

More:Yorktowne Hotel buzzes with activity as opening day nears

More:Jackson Township celebrates opening of Little Creek Community Park

The application period opened July 1. A Grants Workshop will be held on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information or to access program guidelines, request a grant application or contact information, visit the York Open Space website at https://yorkopenspace.org/ or contact yorkopenspace@ycpc.org.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.