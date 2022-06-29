Yorktowne Hotel buzzes with activity as opening day nears

As he walks through the hallways of the historic Yorktowne Hotel, managing director Michael Blum finds something new to get excited about around every corner.

That extends to all aspects of the hotel, from the rooftop lounge that he predicts will be the most popular area on the site to the smallest details of thread counts and chair rails.

"You ready for a treat?" Blum asked, as he climbed the stairs to the rooftop lounge to show off its view of York City as he gave The York Dispatch a tour of the renovations.

The hotel is projected to open in September — just a couple of months away — after years of delay and budget overages.

"If it's the 7th, if it's the 4th or it's the 14th, we'll be ready," Blum said, when asked about the opening date for the renovated hotel, which is part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection.

Part of the ramp-up toward the Yorktowne's official launch is hiring, Blum said. Hotel staff will be participating in July's York County Economic Alliance hiring fair at PeoplesBank Park, and the hotel will be holding its own hiring fair in August.

As managing director, Blum is responsible for daily hotel operations, total quality management, overall sales, associate development, financial controls and guest satisfaction for the Yorktowne.

That means he's aware of and excited for the smallest of details — including the specifics of guest bedding.

"Different level of duvet, higher thread count, different pillow size. All of those appointments in a Tapestry Collection are next level," Blum said. "It's a very important component of the guest stay, so we'll have the very best Hilton has to offer."

The design marries the historic nature of the hotel with modern materials and amenities, he said. For example, the storefront doors opening onto Market Street will be French doors made to be historically accurate with modern materials.

While there have been struggles with supply chain issues, Blum said that hasn't pushed the opening timeline back from the fall opening or affected the budget.

"Right now, our end date takes into consideration the delays we already have," said Kim Hogeman, YCEA's director of strategic development. "It's been hard, we've had struggles with that, but it shouldn't affect our opening timeline at this point."

Hogeman said there are effectively three critical paths that they're working on: Hilton pre-opening, construction and workforce training and onboarding. Those three paths all converge at the same time: September.

Closed since 2016 and originally slated to open in 2019, the Yorktowne, originally constructed in 1925, has seen ballooning cost — $54 million, an increase of 170% over the initial projected budget — and extensive delays.

But Blum's excitement is palpable as the hotel's opening day nears.

"You're going to be looking out there watching the snow or the fall foliage or Christmas in the air," Blum said, of the rooftop lounge. "People are going to love the lobby, but they're going to come up here."

At opening, the hotel will feature 123 rooms, including 27 suites. The rooftop lounge will host up to 200 people between the inside and outside along with multiple event spaces, including the WellSpan Ballroom.

Blum's excitement for the hotel is obvious. He noted that the historic nature of the hotel gives it a unique quality: the room space is ample.

"Our rooms are not only going to be bigger by hotel standards, they're going to be bigger by urban standards," Blum said.

As opening nears, the Yorktowne's sales team is taking reservations and booking events.

"It's scary, and there's a lot to do," Hogeman said. "But I think we're coming together nicely."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.