'I take it as it comes': Reaction to Helfrich oath-of-office case muted

Last week, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich survived a challenge to mayorship when Judge Clyde Vedder sided with him in a petition questioning the timing of his oath of office.

And the mayor, on his way back from vacation, was pleased with the result.

"The will of the people was upheld," Helfrich told The York Dispatch.

Response from City Council was a bit more muted.

Council President Sandie Walker said she had no comment on the decision by Vedder.

Another council member, Betsy Buckingham, said she didn't really have an opinion.

"I am glad that it's been resolved and we can just move forward to taking care of the business of the city," Buckingham said.

Others — including Vice President Edquina Washington as well as council members Lou Rivera and Felicia Dennis — did not respond to requests for comment.

Concerns over the timing of Helfrich's oath of office began earlier this year. By third class city code, mayors must take the oath of office within 14 days of the council's reorganizational meeting.

At the time of the Council's meeting on January 4, Helfrich was on vacation. On the advice of City Solicitor Jason Sabol, he did not take an oath of office until after he had returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., on January 24.

That raised the eyebrows of some, including the City Council. After soliciting legal opinions on the matter, they forwarded it to District Attorney Dave Sunday and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Subsequently, a petition was filed to the Court of Common Pleas in April by 18 petitioners asking for Helfrich's removal and for an appointment to be made by President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Those petitioners included former Council President Henry Nixon and former council members Judy Ritter-Dickson and Toni Smith as well as Helfrich's opponent in the 2021 general election Shareef Hameed.

In his ruling, Judge Vedder acknowledged that the third class city code does apply to York City — which had been argued against by Helfrich's attorney Glenn Smith — but ruled that Helfrich's unavailability to take the oath of office “tolled” the time period of 14 days, stopping the clock until Helfrich was next available in York City, January 24.

“Even if we did not toll the running of the statutory provision, we would not disenfranchise him for what is so trifling as possibly being three days late,” Vedder wrote. “To remove Mr. Helfrich from office would ignore the clear determination of the electorate and result in the election being an empty ritual.”

With the decision made, the petitioners would have the option to appeal.

Helfrich isn't sweating that, though.

"I take it as it comes," Helfrich said. "We'll have to see."

