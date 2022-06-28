Why We Pride: After years of struggle, a Google search showed Mary Almy the truth

Editor's Note: "Why We Pride" is a series of articles recounting the experiences of LGBTQ people in York County. The following story contains themes of sexual assault and suicide.

Mary Almy has not spoken with her family in years.

Since coming out as transgender, Almy felt the full force of hatred and shame from those around her who refused to accept her.

Her family rejected her. Her church kicked her out. Members ostracized her and her wife Betsy, who had been a minister at the church.

"I even had one church member throw stones at me in the parking lot," Almy recalled.

Pittsburgh native Almy discovered the transgender community by accident — through a series of Google searches on a completely unrelated topic in 1997. Her journey with identity and expression, however, predate that internet discovery by many decades.

Growing up as a child in the 1950s and 1960s, Almy remembered struggling with her identity as early as 5. While Almy was happy to dress up, her parents called her sick.

"When I was about 11 years old, I ran to my mother crying because my girlfriend, who I was playing with at the time, was starting to look differently than me — and I wasn't changing," Almy recalled.

Almy knew that if she was true to herself and tried expressing who she really was, she would be punished. So, for years, she pushed the feelings down.

It wasn't until 1997 when she finally found what she called a "God moment."

"I came across this website called 'Susan's Place' and it was all about transgender people," Almy said. "And I just yelled for Betsy and she came running in and I said: 'Betsy, this is my story — this is me' And that was the very first time I was able to put a label or identity to who I was."

Though she could put a name and definition to her identity, there was still much struggle on her road to transitioning. Almy, who is married to a minister and very much involved in the religious community, felt it was a "horrible disconnect" between her faith and personal control over herself.

"I transitioned later in life because I was very much afraid of what society and culture would say and think about me," Almy said. "It got to the point where either I need to do something or one of these two attempts was going to be successful and I'd be killing myself."

While Betsy's church urged her to divorce Almy, Betsy remained strong in her resolve to stay with her partner.

And so, in 2012, Almy began her transition. And for five years, the road was incredibly hard.

Almy couldn't find work, and Betsy couldn't find a church to return to — until the couple found home in York County.

She now serves as the treasurer of the Rainbow Rose Center. Following the success of York's Pride Month event, Almy said it makes her happy to see things have changed for the better in her bubble.

"I find it certainly important for me to pay back to my community because of what I went through," Almy said. "There's still a lot of work that needs to be done. We need to work and protect all trans people."

She specifically cited recent legislation in Texas in which Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, according to Associated Press.

The fight to protect transgender people exists even in her own backyard.

Recently, Pennsylvania lawmakers have pitched a bill to ban transgender girls and women, in grade school through college, from participating on the team that corresponds to their gender, according to Spotlight PA.

Almy recalled "horrific" experiences that fuel her desire to stand up for transgender youth.

"I was beaten up when I was in high school — I was hospitalized because I got caught shaving my legs," Almy said. "I was gang raped when I first transitioned. I have experienced things that I hope no one else would ever have to experience. I think the way that happens is that we start to really educate society and start supporting our trans youth and trans people who are out there."

