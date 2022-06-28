PennDOT makes Springwood Road project viewable online

The Springwood Road bridge replacement project is available to view online.

The online plan display will be viewable online through July 31, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The project is intended to allow continued access over an unnamed tributary to Mill Creek about four miles southwest of York City, PennDOT said.

The proposed project would replace the bridge as well as incorporate roadway and guiderail improvements. The bridge will carry two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot-4-inch shoulders, replacing a bridge constructed in 1945.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

More:York-area junior bowlers fare well at state tournament

More:Woman dies after three-vehicle crash in Hanover

During the project, Springwood Road traffic will be detoured, and access to all driveways in the project limits will be maintained during construction. Currently in design, construction work is expected to take place during the 2024 construction season.

Information, which includes roadway and bridge plans as well as an interactive comment form, can be found on the PennDOT District 8 website. The information itself is listed on Public Meetings under the Resources heading; choose York County then the tile marked Springwood Road over unnamed tributary to Mill Creek.

More:Man dies after York City shooting, teenager injured: Police

Plan documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats. For translation/interpretation services or special needs or special concerns, contact project manager Christopher McKee at chmckee@pa.gov or 717-705-6179.

For more information on projects, visit PennDOT's projects website. More information on PennDOT news in District 8, including York County, can be found at PennDOT's District 8 website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.