Why We Pride: After fraught childhood, Charles Kress found his way in the world

Editor's Note: "Why We Pride" is a series of articles recounting the experiences of LGBTQ people in York County. The following story contains themes of sexual assault and suicide.

Twice in his life, Charles Kress failed school. And twice in his life, Kress was sexually assaulted by adults in his life. The assaults, by two different individuals, occurred when he was a young child in first and second grade.

By the age of 10, his father died in prison. And by 16, he departed the school system with only a second grade education level in reading and writing.

His childhood was challenging. And it required a great deal of inner strength to overcome that legacy of pain.

As a result of being in a very dark place due to trauma, he attempted suicide in 1993 at his home in York City.

“I woke up in my garage with the police officer on my chest, and I knew the police in York City pretty well. And this particular guy, he said, ‘Charles, I might not be here the next time to bring you back,’” Kress recalled. “And that's when I decided to come out.”

Kress, now 68, wants to be very clear: His traumatic past has nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

“It was just something that threw a wrench in there that made it very confusing,” he said. “But once I realized who I was, and accepted the fact that I was a homosexual, life had really changed.”

He said he believes coming out sooner would have resolved many of his issues — but that being said, it's never too late to come out.

Kress, having lived in York County his entire life, found safety and support in the local queer community after coming out. In fact, stepping up as a leader in the community helped him in many other ways.

Around the same time Kress came out as gay, he took another leap of faith and took control of his education. At the age of 42, Kress went to the York County Literacy Council and learned how to read and write.

He and his partner Randy, who died in 2005, co-hosted “Gay York Live” — a live call-in show on York County Community Access TV. In addition to co-chairing the York chapter of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), he participated in several short films that premiered at The Strand Theatre.

For three decades, he tended bar at what was long one of York County’s only gay bars, the Altland's Ranch, which closed in 2016.

“I stood up for myself,” Kress said. “And more importantly, I stood up for those who didn't have a voice because there are a lot of men — even today — that I knew back in that day that are still not out of the closet.”

After decades of activism, he decided to take a year off from all activities — unless he gets the call from somebody in distress who needs a safe space to talk.

“At first, I felt their pain — I know what they're going through,” Kress said. “And I know there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Kress, who was born in Hanover, said he was surprised when his family was supportive of his decision to come out.

Especially his mother.

“After my partner Randy passed, my mom said to me, ‘You know, I really miss watching that show,’ and I said, ‘What show, Mom?’” Kress recalled. “She said: ‘That Gay York Live show, I would never miss it.’ I never knew that she and my redneck brother would sit and watch it every Thursday night.”

