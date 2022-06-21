Two York County men killed in Maryland crash

Two York County men were were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning just across the state line in Maryland, according to the Maryland State Police.

State police responded to a report of a crash on along a rural road near Manchester in Carroll County at about 3:43 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers discovered Kyler Jace Robinson, 20, Spring Grove and Wesley Owen Singh, 19, Hanover, in the overturned vehicle.

According to state police, the 2022 Hyundai Kona "had left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and come to rest upside down on its roof approximately 20 feet from the roadway."

EMS and fire personnel assisted with extricating Robinson and Singh from the vehicle. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to obituaries submitted by the young men's families, the two were close friends. Singh was a 2020 graduate of Oxford Christian Academy in Adams County. After high school, he opened his own car detailing company. Robinson graduated from Spring Grove Area High School, where he played football. He'd planned to move out to California to pursue a career in real estate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to call the Maryland State Police Westminster Barracks at 410-386-3000.

