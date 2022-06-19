One dead after late-night shooting in York City

Staff report

A person died at York Hospital after a shooting late Saturday night in York City.

The shooting happened around 11:21 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Linden Avenue, according to a York County Coroner’s Office news release.

Officers and EMS dispatched to the scene found an unresponsive male, who was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office stated.

More:Man killed early Sunday morning on East Prospect Road

More:Man charged in child porn investigation

More:Good Samaritans rescue unconscious man from burning car

The death is being investigated as a homicide, the release notes, adding there have been 17 homicides in York County so far this year, with 12 of them happening in the city.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week. The victim’s identity will be released after next of kin has been notified, the coroner’s office stated.