Man killed early Sunday morning on East Prospect Road

Staff report

A man died in an early morning crash in Windsor Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a fatal, single-vehicle crash in the area of 4300 block of East Prospect Road.

“The adult male victim had reportedly been an occupant in a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and impacted a telephone pole,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. “There were reportedly other occupants, but this office does not release information on any survivors or others who may or may not have acquired injuries.”

More:One dead after late-night shooting in York City

More:Man charged in child porn investigation

More:Good Samaritans rescue unconscious man from burning car

The victim’s name will be released later Sunday, after family members have been notified, the release states.

York County Regional Police said this morning that East Prospect Road between Riddle Road and Witmer Road would be closed “for an extended period of time due to a motor vehicle accident. Please avoid the area.”