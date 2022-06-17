Five York-area projects receive state affordable housing funds

Five projects that will assist in providing affordable housing were awarded more than $1 million in state funding through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program.

“All Pennsylvanians should have a safe place to call home, and with this funding comes the promise of hundreds of more people in our region having that comfort," state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said, in a written statement. "This funding also supports programs and services that help those who need it most."

The five projects that received funding include:

Doctor's Row Apartments received $200,000. Developed by RB Development and Hunter Cottage LLC, the 20 efficiency units of affordable and mixed-income housing for York seniors will also include a commissary/community room with one hot meal per day, on site medical, transportation assistance and mental health services.

York Area Development Corporation received $500,000. The corporation will utilize the funding to acquire and rehabilitate property to provide affordable housing to those households with a current Housing Choice voucher.

Y Community Development Corp. received $175,000. The corporation will use the funds to further its West End Community Revitalization Project, which includes refurbishing the exteriors of the Historic Fairmount Properties on the 300 and 400 blocks of North Beaver St.

Valley Youth House Committee received $68,000. The funding will be used to expand capacity and improve outcomes for youth served by the York County Rapid Re-Housing program which provides housing and case management to homeless transition age youth (ages 18-24) across York County.

YWCA York will receive $125,000 for its Bridge Transitional housing for victims of domestic violence. The grant will fund the replacement of the wooden porch at one of the housing apartment buildings, including replacing rotten wood decking with new lumber as well as replacing wooden railings along the porch.

In all, 245 housing and community developments across Pennsylvania received $48.4 million from the PHARE fund, which is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

“Every community has different housing priorities, and PHARE gives them the flexibility to target the money to where it can be most effective," PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann said, in a release.

