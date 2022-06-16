York County hospitalizations remain low as COVID continues to spread

COVID-19 infections continue to rise in York County, although hospitalizations remain relatively low, according to state data.

In the latest data reported by the state Department of Health, York County saw 668 new cases over the past week and two more deaths. That brings the total of cases and deaths since the pandemic began to 124,420 and 1,520, respectively.

Despite that, the county's hospitals reported just 22 COVID-19 patients with a single adult in the ICU.

"Thanks to the highly effective COVID-19 vaccines and the availability of effective therapeutics, the surge is highly unlikely to be as critical as the ones we had previously," UPMC infectious disease physician Dr. John Goldman said Thursday.

Across Pennsylvania, total cases and deaths increased to 2,975,031 and 45,580 respectively since the pandemic began. That makes it a near-certainty that the total number of cases in Pennsylvania will exceed 3 million before the end of the month.

According to a New York Times analysis, York County's 7-day rolling average of new cases was 102 per day, down slightly from the same time last week.

Goldman said the ways to prevent COVID-19 are the same as they have been: get vaccinated and boosted and wear a mask in risky settings or if you're at higher risk.

The latest update comes days after vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as six months old.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers must vote to approve and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must sign off on the approval before the vaccines can be given.

That vote could come Saturday, CNN reported.

York County remains at a low level of community spread, according to the CDC. That indicates residents should stay up to date on vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID.

