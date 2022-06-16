Tornado watch issued for York County
Staff report
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for York and 41 other Pennsylvania counties.
The watch – which advises people to be on the lookout for a tornado, as opposed to a warning, which means a tornado has been spotted – is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The other counties under a tornado watch include:
- Adams
- Bradford
- Carbon
- Clinton
- Dauphin
- Fulton
- Lackawanna
- Luzerne
- Mifflin
- Northumberland
- Potter
- Somerset
- Tioga
- Wayne
- Wyoming
- Bedford
- Cambria
- Centre
- Columbia
- Elk
- Huntingdon
- Lancaster
- Lycoming
- Monroe
- Perry
- Schuykill
- Sullivan
- Union
- Blair
- Cameron
- Clearfield
- Cumberland
- Franklin
- Juniata
- Lebanon
- McKean
- Montour
- Pike
- Snyder
- Susquehanna
- Warren