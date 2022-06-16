Tornado watch issued for York County

Staff report

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for York and 41 other Pennsylvania counties.

The watch – which advises people to be on the lookout for a tornado, as opposed to a warning, which means a tornado has been spotted – is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The other counties under a tornado watch include: