Tornado watch issued for York County

Staff report

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for York and 41 other Pennsylvania counties.

The watch – which advises people to be on the lookout for a tornado, as opposed to a warning, which means a tornado has been spotted – is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The other counties under a tornado watch include:

  • Adams
  • Bradford
  • Carbon
  • Clinton
  • Dauphin
  • Fulton
  • Lackawanna
  • Luzerne
  • Mifflin
  • Northumberland
  • Potter
  • Somerset
  • Tioga
  • Wayne
  • Wyoming
  • Bedford
  • Cambria
  • Centre
  • Columbia
  • Elk
  • Huntingdon
  • Lancaster
  • Lycoming
  • Monroe
  • Perry
  • Schuykill
  • Sullivan
  • Union
  • Blair
  • Cameron
  • Clearfield
  • Cumberland
  • Franklin
  • Juniata
  • Lebanon
  • McKean
  • Montour
  • Pike
  • Snyder
  • Susquehanna
  • Warren