Rebate program deadline extended for seniors and disabled residents

The application deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31.

While the annual deadline for the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is set as June 30, Pennsylvania law requires the Department of Revenue to evaluate prior to the normal deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the date. Those funds are available, and applications postmarked by Dec. 31 will be accepted for processing.

“I encourage eligible seniors who have not yet applied to receive their rebate to please do so as soon as possible," Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said in a release.

Claimants are encouraged to use myPATH, the online option that allows Pennsylvanians to submit their applications. According to Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell, more than 41,000 Pennsylvanians have used myPATH to file their revenue applications.

“We’re hopeful that other eligible claimants will take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year," Hassell said.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue's website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has distributed over $7.3 billion to older and disabled adults across the commonwealth. In 2020, the program distributed approximately $213 million to older and disabled adults. It is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

