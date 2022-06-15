Neighbor dispute leads to gunshots, attempted homicide charge: Police

A Heidelberg Township faces attempted homicide and other charges after a dispute with a neighbor escalated to gunfire.

Richard Starks, 42, faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly parked his vehicle in the road and shot at the victim with a rifle, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Officers investigated the dispute on May 2 — which was reportedly over an earthen embankment along a shared property line, according to police. The victim told police he'd checked the embankment for erosion and taken photos of it before having a verbal confrontation with Starks' son and an employee. Starks had recently been grading the embankment.

After bringing his father to observe the embankment, the victim told police he went to drive back to his home in another town. That's when, according to police reports, the man came upon Starks, who'd parked his car perpendicular in the road. Starks allegedly pointed a rifle at the man.

The victim drove around Starks' vehicle after a brief argument, investigators said, at which point Starks began firing, striking the victim's vehicle once.

According to police, the victim then drove towards Starks — in an attempt to check on his parents' safety — at which point Starks began firing at him again.

"The victim advised bullets were coming through his windshield and he wiped blood from his face. The victim used his vehicle to ram Starks' vehicle," police said, in a written release.

Police said the impact disabled both vehicles. Upon exiting, Starks allegedly assaulted the victim and used the butt of his rifle to strike the victim in the head.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Starks was subsequently arraigned and released on $75,000 bail. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled June 29 in Magisterial District Court.

