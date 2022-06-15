After months of discussion, testimony and meetings, Dover Township's zoning officials approved a 600-acre solar power project that faced some strong opposition from residents.

Since it first came before the board in 2021, the project has seen intense discussion from both supporters and detractors.

"This is a huge milestone for the project and we're excited to be reaching the next milestone for Dover solar here in the town," Enel Green Power project manager Brittany Staszak said, after the meeting.

The Zoning Hearing Board voted 3-1 to approve a special use exemption for the 600 acre plus solar project with conditions. Board member Robert Wright voted against approval.

The decision in favor ends a long period of discussion that dates back to November 2021. At that meeting, the Zoning Hearing Board opted to table the discussion and bring it back at its December meeting in a larger venue.

Since then, it has been the only topic discussed at six straight meetings, as the board heard testimony from supporters and detractors both.

Opponents included Keep Dover Beautiful, a group formed in direct opposition to the project.

"Obviously, as a group, we're disappointed in the final decision," said Jeffrey Shoener, the group's vice chair.

The decision came with a series of conditions Enel Green Power must meet:

Enel Green Power must submit a land development plan within one year of Wednesday's decision or one year from the conclusion of any appeal of the decision.

All construction vehicles and traffic are prohibited from using Butter Road bridge to access the official property.

All solar energy system related equipment and accessory structures and buildings shall be set back a minimum of 75 feet from the property line of any non-participating adjoining property containing a residential structure and not intended to contain any part of the system.

Fencing shall be installed between required vegetative screening and the solar panels. The fencing will also be screened from adjacent properties by vegetative screening.

Vegetative screening shall reach eight feet in height within five years of planting.

Enel Green Power says the project would create 75 megawatts per year, enough to power 12,000 homes, and would come with other benefits to Dover Township and York County, including economic.

Now that the special use exemption received approval, Enel Green Power is now able to work on a more specific land development plan that would go before the Dover Township Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

However, there is still a possibility of appealing the decision to the Court of Common Pleas. That can come within 30 days of the board's written decision being issued, which will be a detailed analysis of the case. That decision will come on or before July 5 according to solicitor Michael Craley.

Shoener said Keep Dover Beautiful would have to wait until the written decision to determine if they would appeal the ruling.

Staszak said Enel plans to introduce the land development plan by fall of this year.

"We're very appreciative of the time and energy expended," she said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.