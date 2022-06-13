'This place matters': Hope remains for dilapidated Hanover Theater

The marquee at the Hanover Theater reads: "This Place Matters."

That message, spelled out years ago, was originally part of an effort to restore the century-old theater. But it became an ironic one as the theater sat unused and increasingly dilapidated.

"If we're successful at the end of this process, the idea that 'This Place Matters' will actually ring true," said Silas Chamberlain, whose part of a new effort to restore the historic movie palace.

The theater, which first opened in 1928 and has been closed since 1984, was recently purchased by Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), of which Chamberlain serves as executive director, for $240,000. The sale was negotiated with a substantial contribution of the J. William Warehime Foundation, the charity set up by a prominent Hanover businessman.

The building was an architectural marvel in its time, featuring a massive chandelier, gold leaf ornamentation and an organ to accompany movies and other productions.

"It was said to have 128 tons of structural steel and 90 miles of electrical wiring," said Marvin Muhlhausen, an archivist at the Hanover Area Historical Society.

In 1932, an era when motion picture studios owned the theaters where their films played, the building was bought out by Warner Bros. It was then bought by the Reading-based Fox Theaters in 1970. Like so many old-fashioned movie theaters, it closed in 1984 as moviegoers began to prefer multiplexes that offered more screens and plush, stadium seating.

The Hanover Theater has been on the "Pennsylvania At Risk" list of endangered historic properties since 2011 as numerous developers came and went.

Muhlhausen said there were attempts at putting an open-air market in the building at one point, but that proved difficult with a slanting floor.

Another attempt came in 2020, when a local group had indicated they would purchase the property.

Handsome Cab owners Robert Godfrey and Andrew D'Agenais along with McAllister Hotel apartments owner Jordan Ilyes had expressed interest in purchasing the property and reimagine it as a not-for-profit multi-use entertainment space.

According to Godfrey, one of the conditions of the group working with the property was the construction of a parking garage by the borough, but there hadn't been movement on that in the two plus years since.

"Our ultimate plan was to turn it into a non-profit and let the community run it," Godfrey said. "It'll be great to see it be part of the community."

RACY's goal is now to restore and redevelop the property so it can serve a new generation. Chamberlain said having the property in public ownership will allow for more control than if it had stayed under private ownership.

"It allows us to do some quality control to ensure whoever we partner with on the redevelopment is going to propose a use that adds to the community and hopefully returns the building to the tax rolls," he said.

Next for the property is the issuing of a request for proposal (RFP) in anticipation of redevelopment. Ownership of the property will be transferred to the Hanover Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) during that time.

"For many years, the theater was one of a number of entities that drew people into the downtown and got them in there," HEDC Chairman Oliver Hoar said, "our hope is that the theater does that again and becomes that beacon that brings people into downtown Hanover."

With the theater in public ownership, the focus now becomes finding out what the next best usage is for the property, Hoar said. That's still to be determined; Hoar said they're in the process of crafting the RFP and hope to have a plan nailed down within 18 to 24 months.

Hoar said he and other officials in Hanover Borough have already been contacted by architectural firms who redevelop historic theaters.

"There's people who are interested in partnering with us and working with us to figure out what that next best use is," Hoar said. "It's really exciting to see."

The potential redevelopment of the Hanover Theater would continue to improve Downtown Hanover, which in recent years has seen various redevelopment projects. The newly rehabbed McAllister Hotel, for example, now hosts apartments and a restaurant.

Chamberlain said it was likely that the redevelopment of the Hanover Theater would include mixed use, which might include retail and an event space. He said there had been interest in the property over the years.

"We're hopeful that some of those people that were previously interested may come back and be more eager to participate now that it's held by a public oriented entity," he said.

Muhlhausen added: "I think the restoration of the theater would be well-received by the community."

