Box Lunch Revue returns to York City on Tuesday

The Box Lunch Revue summer concert series is returning to York City.

The concert series kicks off with Case Watson and Tubey Frank from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cherry Lane.

The concerts run Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 1. In the event of rain, the concert will be held in Central Market with notification on the York City Special Events Facebook page.

"I am truly excited about Box Lunch Revue coming back to Cherry Lane," Director of Public Works Chaz Green said in a news release. Green is the acting mayor while Mayor Michael Helfrich is on vacation. “This is a great opportunity for our local artist to show off their musical talents and an opportunity for our residents to hear live music for free in the City of York Downtown District."

The music series is possible due to the support of the nonprofit Powder Mill Foundation. Founded in 1993 by Louis J. Appell Jr., the organization contributes to a wide variety of York County nonprofits, businesses and municipalities, including York City.

Box Lunch Revue will be run by Working Progress, a York-based company that provides creative, event and media services and is also in charge of Light Up Night and the city's New Year's Eve celebration. The company will conduct a study for stakeholders, guests, vendors and others to devise a plan for future York City Special Events.

