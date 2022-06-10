Two rescued from chocolate tank at M&M Mars plant in Lancaster

Lancasteronline

Two employees were rescued after getting stuck inside a tank full of chocolate at the M&M Mars factory in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Lancasteronline reports.

More than two dozen emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. Rescue units cut a hole out at the bottom in order to free the employees, according to dispatch reports. Dispatch stated while the two individuals were "not floating around" in a vat of chocolate, officers had trouble getting them out.

Both employees were transferred to the hospital, one via helicopter, police dispatch said.

Officials with Elizabethtown Fire Department declined to comment, referring a reporter to M&M Mars for further comment. Calls to company officials were not returned.