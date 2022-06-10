Scott Perry's alleged pardon request renews calls for criminal probe

A single allegation concerning U.S. Rep. Scott Perry sent shockwaves across York County following Thursday's first hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Rep. Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon,” said U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., in the committee's opening statement.

Perry did not respond Friday to a request for comment — much like he's stood mute to previous revelations about his efforts to undermine the 2020 election. He did, however, take to Twitter to deny his fellow Republican's allegation.

"The notion that I ever sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress is an absolute, shameless, and soulless lie," Perry said, in the statement.

But Cheney's statement prompted some reiterate calls for a criminal investigation of Perry, who the committee described as a key figure in the attempt to subvert the will of voters.

"As a Congressman and a former member of the U.S. military, Scott Perry has twice sworn to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic," said Shamaine Daniels, his Democratic challenger in the 2022 election, said Friday. "I took that same oath when I became a citizen [and] when I became an attorney. Scott Perry has now broken both of these oaths. I have not."

Chad Baker, chair of the York County Democratic Party, said investigators have clearly linked ex-President Donald Trump to the attack on the Capitol.

"He is clearly at the top of this pyramid and Representative Scott Perry was standing next to him the whole time," he said.

On the matter of Perry's reported request for a pardon, Baker said: “You don’t ask for forgiveness unless you have done something wrong.”

The York County GOP did not respond to a request for comment.

Presidential pardon are typically used to throw out a federal indictment or conviction — and can be granted with no stated justification — but they're less commonly used preemptively. One of the few examples of a preemptive pardon was President Gerald Ford's 1974 pardon of disgraced ex-President Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal.

An October report identified Perry and State Sen. Doug Mastriano, now the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor, as two of three Trump allies who aided efforts to subvert election results and have notable connections to the insurrection.

Perry called Richard Donoghue, the former deputy to then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, regarding what he claimed were cases of election fraud in Pennsylvania. Perry recommended Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's civil division, be given more responsibility in the department's handling of the 2020 election during his call to Donoghue.

"Perry added something to the effect of, 'I think Jeff Clark is great. I like that guy a lot. He’s the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,'" the report reads.

Clark would later send an email to Rosen and Donoghue proposing the U.S. Department of Justice send letters to the leadership of Georgia and other contested states, encouraging them to appoint a different set of electors.

Perry was one of the first GOP officials to publicly claim that President Joe Biden had not won the election. He also signed on to an amicus brief to have the Supreme Court invalidate election results in certain states Biden had won. He also spoke against certification of Pennsylvania's Electoral College, then voted against the certification.

Thus far, Perry has refused to cooperate with House investigators.

"[Perry] cannot, however, in good conscience comply with an improper subpoena issued by a Select Committee that is not duly constituted, has failed to follow its own rules, and that, shockingly, is abusing its authority to target members of the opposing political party," Perry's attorney wrote, in a letter to the committee last month.

In an interview with ABC27 earlier in the day Thursday, Perry reiterated that rhetoric, claiming the committee's investigation were an attempt to smear Trump.

“If I thought I would get a fair shake, I’d be happy to” participate with the investigation, he told the TV station.

Cheney herself addressed those claims.

“In our country we don’t swear an oath to an individual or a political party,” she said, in the opening statement. “We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.