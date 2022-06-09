Gas prices near $5 per gallon: Where to find the cheapest in York County

Gas prices have steadily climbed to almost $5 a gallon in York County, a new all-time high that threatens to go even higher in the coming weeks.

Fuel prices have soared across Pennsylvania — as oil costs and demand for gas rise — resulting in an average of $4.99 per gallon in York County, according to the American Automobile Association on Thursday.

The current average statewide is $5.04, setting a new highest record price for regular unleaded fuel. A year ago, the state average for fuel was $3.18, AAA said.

This milestone in fuel prices has been heavily anticipated, as experts across the country attribute the surge to an accelerated seasonal demand and supply constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GasBuddy.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes."

GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company helping drivers find deals on gas, also attributed the jump in price to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine.

Sanctions have put a stopper on Russian oil supplies, as U.S. refiners have fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years, according to GasBuddy.

"The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer," De Haan said.

Gas prices first saw a steep turn back in March when averages rose above $4.

In late February, Russian forces had invaded Ukraine.

Americans aren't the only ones paying more to fill up their cars. Gasoline prices in the United Kingdom, for instance, also hit a record 182.3 pence ($2.30) per liter, which is about $8.80 per gallon.

As of Thursday afternoon, the least expensive gasoline locally — $4.75 per gallon — was at the wholesaler Sam's Club in Springettsbury Township, according to GasBuddy, but you have to have a membership card to access the pumps. Virtually every other gas station hovered around $5 per gallon of regular gasoline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

