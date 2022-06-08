Freedom Square, billed as 'York County's newest town,' receives conditional approval

An $800 million housing development has been granted conditional approval by local officials.

The Conewago Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to grant conditional use approval to Freedom Square, a development that includes a combined 1,640 residential units, various restaurants two hotels, a grocery store and public parks.

"The goal is that it's all intertwined," developer Tim Pasch told The York Dispatch in 2021. "I wanted to create the master plan instead of just putting 3,000 little homes there. Zoning wise, we could put a bunch more houses there, but there would be no cohesiveness to it."

Billed as York County's newest town, the development was designed as a self-contained community designed for residents to live, work and play.

With the conditional approval, work is set to begin late this year to early 2023. Phase one of the project is focused on infrastructure improvements to existing roadways, construction of new roads and a roundabout at the entrance to the site on Canal Road.

It will also include the construction of single-family homes.

In the plan, housing prices are estimated to start at $800 per month for senior rental apartments, $1,350 a month for rental townhouses and $950 a month for garden apartment rentals. There is an estimated $200,000 price tag for "active-adult" houses and $225,000 for single-family homes.

“This will be a vibrant community where families can grow together while enjoying convenient access to restaurants, stores, and parks," Pasch said, in a written statement Wednesday.

