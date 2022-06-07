New stop sign configuration coming in Newberry Township

A new stop sign configuration is coming to Newberry Township beginning June 14.

The new configuration will make the intersection of Route 392 (Yocumtown Road) and Red Mill Road an all-way stop. The configuration will be marked by a "Stop Ahead" sign with a flashing amber light as well as a flashing red light on the stop sign itself.

The amber light will be in place for 30 days while the red light will be in place for 60 days. After that time, the lights will be removed. A variable message sign will also alert eastbound Yocumtown Road motorists of the new stop condition.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA.com. The free 24-hour website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the District 8 website. Information on infrastructure, including completed work and significant projects is available at District 8 Results. Planned and active projects are available at PennDOT Projects.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.