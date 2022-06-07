Challenge to Mayor Michael Helfrich's eligibility to serve still pending

Common Pleas Judge Clyde Vedder vowed to "bring to bear more thoughtful deliberation" in the case of York City Mayor Michael Helfrich's eligibility to serve.

Vedder has apparently done just that.

The matter of whether Helfrich took the oath of office in a timely enough fashion in order to lead York City after winning a reelection was initially considered at an April 21 hearing.

Those involved aren't sweating the wait for a decision, though.

"A court does what a court is going to do, and a judge is going to do what a judge is going to do," Helfrich said. "They take as much time as they need."

Helfrich added that he's patiently awaiting the outcome.

Justin Tomevi, who represents the 18 petitioners against Helfrich, said it's always hard to tell on a significant case like this when a ruling could come down.

A number of factors could be at play in the wait, Tomevi said. During COVID, for example, criminal cases were the priority for judges.

"Obviously, we have no other choice but to wait while the judge makes a decision," Tomevi said.

Concerns around Helfrich's eligibility for office began in January, after he did not attend the City Council's reorganizational meeting on January 4. Pennsylvania's third-class city code requires an oath be taken within 14 days of that reorganizational meeting. If not, the code says the office holder is ineligible.

Helfrich's position, on advice of City Solicitor Jason Sabol, is that the mayor only needs to take one oath of office during their beginning term.

The mayor was on vacation at the time of the meeting; when he returned, he took an oath of office on January 24 — again on advice from Sabol.

The lawsuit, filed April 11, argues that the lack of an oath of office within the 14 day period makes Helfrich ineligible.

If the court rules in favor of the petitioners and against Helfrich, President Judge Maria Musti Cook could ultimately appoint a new mayor to the office.

Among the petitioners are former council members Henry Nixon, Judy Ritter-Dickson and Toni Smith, former mayoral candidate Shareef Hameed and former Economic and Community Development director Shilvosky Buffaloe.

The arguments continued in an April 21 hearing with Helfrich represented by attorney Glenn Smith.

In his remarks, Vedder noted that the severity of the case meant he didn't feel it appropriate to simply rule from the bench.

"We believe the matter does deserve continuing expedited processing in the same vein as we articulated previously for if we would find a vacancy has occurred, we would want that vacancy to be filled promptly," Vedder said.

