York County certifies primary election, including Republican recount

York County's part in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary election is over.

In a brief meeting Monday, the Board of Elections voted 3-0 to certify the 2022 primary election results.

The certification includes the recount of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. That recount, between hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and TV personality Mehmet Oz, had been automatically triggered by state law.

McCormick conceded the primary Friday night, leaving Oz as the Republican opponent of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who easily won the Democratic nomination. The winner of the November election will replace outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

As of Monday afternoon, the results of that recount had not yet been posted to the county's website. The last available results show Oz receiving 18,989 votes to McCormick's 16,479. Kathy Barnette finished in third with 14,802.

More than 90,000 votes were cast in the May 17 primary election, according to Elections Director Julie Haertsch. The primary had a turnout of 29.55%.

"I don't know if it's the highest primary turnout, but certainly approaching 30% in a primary election is encouraging," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said before an initial certification of the election results May 31.

Now, attention turns to the general election in November. In addition to the Senate race, Pennsylvania alsowill elect a governor to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has served two terms and can't run again.

The Democratic nominee in that race is Attorney General Josh Shapiro. On the Republican side, state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County is the nominee.

No other action was taken at Monday's meeting, and no one from the public spoke.

