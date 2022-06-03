York Against the Grain: York City woman found balance in nature and art

Steph Holmes went from hobby painting in her basement to having an entire studio dedicated only to her craft.

Though she always had determination and drive, Holmes found it difficult to initially take that leap of faith and prioritize her art. Holmes, who always found art as her refuge, sought a balance that many often only dream of: being able to work on her art while maintaining a traditional desk job.

As a young person working the 9-to-5 grind, toxic work environments were practically a given. It wasn’t until she found a job at The Hart Center that she realized it was possible to prioritize both.

“I've experienced so much burnout from previous jobs and the fact that (The Hart Center) hired me and then prioritized my studio time is just amazing,” Holmes said. “They knew that it would make me a better worker for them if I got to make art often in my studio.”

Now, Holmes spends half her week working as the director of strategy and operations for The Hart Center and the other half in her studio working on new paintings and shipping art across the country.

Last year, Holmes applied for a cultural alliance grant — which helped her to launch her online art business. Now, she ships original pieces and prints to homes across the country.

“I launched last September and was blown away by the feedback that I got and how many packages I was packing up and sending out,” Holmes said.

Holmes graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in ceramics and drawing. She doesn’t like being static with one particular art medium for too long.

Right now, for example, Holmes works with acrylic paint making whimsical, nature scenes.

“At one point I thought I was going to be a potter, so I made a lot of pottery. I've also done a lot of sculpture — it's really whatever my hands want to make,” Holmes said. “Because empathy is also such a huge part of the work that I do, empathizing with other creatures and the natural environment is a main focus in my art.”

In May, Holmes worked on a large canvas painting a mushroom forest, inspired by a mushroom hunt she went on with a friend. In the center of the canvas, a rotting tree sits with a tiny acorn nestled into the stump.

“I think mushrooms are a beautiful symbol of not just death and decay, but new life and turning old resources into beautiful things,” Holmes said. “I'm currently painting some monarch butterflies, which are very powerful symbol for hope and healing, as well as the acorn in the middle here, which of course represents the potential for huge growth.”

Sustainability is essential for Holmes.

All of her art supplies come from thrifting or from fellow colleagues. The packaging supplies for her online store are also biodegradable.

In the hopes of encouraging more artists to source supplies sustainably, Holmes is organizing a secondhand art supply swap.

Her next event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at John Rudy State Park. RSVP to the event via Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3iSftDNWY or at www.stephholmes.com.

“I hope to get a bunch of friends and community members together so we can all trade,” Holmes said. “And that way we're saving things from going to the landfill.”

Growing up, Holmes always knew she would either become a veterinarian or an artist. As a child, however, she didn't realize you could earn an income from art.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing," Holmes said. "I get to work on my passion projects, and sometimes some of my art goes to other homes. I don't think it can get much better than that."

