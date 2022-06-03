What Pride Month events are happening in York County this year?

Pride Month in York County will be bigger and better than ever this year with efforts from the county's Rainbow Rose Center.

A number of events throughout the month of June will culminate in York County Pride — a large-scale festival formerly known as "Equality Fest." The new and improved free event, slated for June 11, will encompass the entirety of the York County community, according to Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro.

"The event itself is going to feature a variety of performers across three stages and over 50 vendors," Taliaferro said. "It'll have total entertainment, fun activities for all ages, and opportunities for education for our community as well as our organization."

York City has not held an in-person pride festival since 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Equality Fest went virtual.

Returning into an in-person setting, Taliaferro knew this year's event needed to be huge.

The former Equality Fest was a city-based inclusive space for York City. He felt this year the entire county should be involved, however.

"We decided that we'd like to take the event outside of the city, make it accessible for everyone within the county, and really just try and bring in as many organizations and groups and performers as possible to really highlight all of the wonderful things about our whole county," he added.

York County Pride is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cousler Park, located at 1060 Church Road.

In addition, a number of other events will be packed in June.

As early as Friday, York's own baseball team York Revolution will be hosting "Friday at the Ballpark" with pre-game entertainment and a pride parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased in advance through https://www.yorkrevolution.com/ will directly benefit the Rainbow Rose Center, Taliaferro said.

Following that from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday will be "Push n' Pride" at the White Rose Bar and Grill, located at 48 N. Beaver St. The adults-only event will feature local vendors, cornhole and face painting.

There will also be DJ drag shows and bands to start out pride month, and this event is also benefiting The Rainbow Center, Taliaferro said.

Later at the end of the month, The Handsome Cab is hosting an event. Pink Pride Party is an all day event starting with brunch at 10 a.m. June 26. A drag show later in the evening is happening at 5 p.m.

Individuals are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Pink Power, a local organization that raises money and awareness for local breast cancer patients. Proceeds for this event will also benefit the Rainbow Rose Center.

Lastly, Taliaferro said the Rainbow Rose Center will be participating in National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

Caring Together will be hosting the event at the Family First Health location, 116 S. George St., from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the day, members of the Rainbow Rose Center will be engaging with the community, providing HIV resource information and handing out condoms.

"Our mission really is about fostering that environment of inclusion, equity and help so that all LGBTQ community members thrive in York County," Taliaferro said. "What we really envision is an inclusive community where all York County individuals can feel safe and welcome in their everyday lives."

