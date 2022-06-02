Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for York County

York County is one of several Pennsylvania counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, indicates that there is potential for a severe thunderstorm to develop in the area affected.

"A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour," the NWS website says. "During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches."

The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy building or shelter, the NWS says. Stay away from windows and electrical equipment and plumbing and secure loose objects if you can. If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately.

