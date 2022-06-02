Pennsylvania Turnpike to early Sunday morning for bridge construction

Overhead steel beams for a new bridge in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County will be placed Sunday, necessitating a detour along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Eastbound and westbound traffic between the Harrisburg East Interchange Exit 247 and Lebanon Lancaster Interchange 266 will be detoured between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 5, according to the Turnpike Commission.

Motorists heading east will exit at Exit 247 and follow I-283 North to U.S. 322 East to SR 72 to re-enter the Turnpike at Exit 266. Motorists heading west will exit at 266 and follow SR 72 North to U.S. 322 West to I-283 South to re-enter the Turnpike at Exit 247.

The new bridge, anticipated to be completed by fall 2022, is a 130 feet long bridge that will safely accommodate foot traffic over the Turnpike along State Route 441 (North Union St.). It is replacing a bridge built in 1950.

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be posted at the impacted areas. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

To report an accident or other emergency of the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on mobile phones. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, visit the 511PA website or app, visit the PA Turnpike travel conditions map, call 5-1-1 or the Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-331-3414 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

