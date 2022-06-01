Rev those engines: Street Rod Nationals returns to York County this weekend

Rev up those engines — the annual Street Rod Nationals East is returning to York County!

The 48th annual event will be packed with more than $840 million worth of street rods, muscle cars, and specialty vehicles from across the East Coast. The event is slated for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“York County residents and visitors look forward to this event every year,” said Explore York President Laura Gurreri. “There are few places where car enthusiasts can see such an amazing collection of vehicles in one place."

Admission prices are as follows:

$40 per family (two adults and three children)

$19 for those 13 years and older

$6 per child 6-12 years old

Children 5 and under receive free admission

$17 admission available for military personnel with proper military identification, National Street Rod Association members with their current membership card or anyone 60 years or older

Tickets are available only at the York Expo Center.

New to the event this year will be a special display of custom vehicles built by some of the top builders in the United States. Those vehicles will be on display in Memorial Hall throughout the weekend.

In addition to the weekend of street rod fun at the York Expo Center, a parade is slated for noon Friday in York City. The parade will depart from the Market Street Gates and follow Market Street east through Downtown York and ending at Broad Street.

This year’s Street Rod Nationals East will again feature a special "Pinstripe Jamboree & Charity Auction" to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Interested attendees can have the chance to bid on handmade art with proceeds benefiting charity.

The event will also include a vintage car parts “swap meet,” model car display and contest, peddle car display and trade show featuring more than 100 manufacturers and dealers of specialty equipment.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.