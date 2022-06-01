Man gets maximum sentence for assault of woman who was shot, run over, left for dead

Despite arguments, Roberto Rodriguez III was sentenced to the maximum allowable sentence for aggravated assault Tuesday for his attack on a York County woman who was shot, run over and left for dead.

Judge Amber Kraft sentenced Rodriguez, 22, to 90 to 180 months in a state correctional institution. The sentence is the maximum allowed under the charge of aggravated assault with extreme indifference with a deadly weapon.

In April, Rodriguez was convicted for his role in the assault on Meredith Keltner, who was assaulted in rural York County in June 2020. However, the jury acquitted him of attempted murder, conspiracy and another count of aggravated assault.

In the issuing of the sentence, Kraft called the crime heinous and callous and said she didn't believe Rodriguez has taken responsibility for his actions.

“You claim you were forced to run over this young woman, but the jury didn’t believe you, and neither did I," Kraft said.

Rodriguez's co-defendant, Francisco Torres Rivera, was released from prison last month after York County prosecutors dismissed charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Rodriguez and his counsel maintained Rivera had forced Rodriguez to run over the victim, Meredith Keltner, and that Rivera had been the one to shoot her four to five times.

In victim impact statements before the sentencing, Keltner's family spoke of the deep and lasting trauma inflicted upon her.

"What was not completely destroyed in her body, he destroyed in her mind. It is a murder of sorts," Beth Ann Champaign, Keltner's aunt, said to the court.

Keltner, Champaign said, is traumatized beyond recognition. She thinks everyone is trying to kill her.

Leslie Lougheed, Keltner's mother, said that Rodriguez would have to stand in judgment before God.

"We have both forgiven him, but that doesn’t mean he won’t still stand in answer for that," Lougheed said. She said he had forgiven Rodriguez for his actions.

Champaign said she had not, and that she hated Rodriguez.

"There’s no hope for you, and I am so sad and disappointed that you’re such a good liar," Champaign said.

Keltner's sister, Desiree Wilson, cried throughout her statement, saying Rodriguez had ruined Keltner, her and her family.

Keltner could play, she could laugh, she could dance, and she used to have the most confident smile. That's gone now, Wilson said.

"I don't hate you, but I'm really close to it," she said.

Detective Mark Baker with the Northern York County Regional Police said he did not normally testify at sentencings but felt compelled to. He noted Keltner had testified that Rodriguez was the shooter in court.

"I believe Roberto is the sole person responsible for this incident," Baker said.

Baker said he had witnessed Keltner's deteriorating mental state throughout the trial process and that it broke his heart. Keltner, he said, was a truly free spirit who could not see the bad in anyone.

Keltner's only crime, Baker said, was not seeing Rodriguez for the monster he is.

“This has completely ruined Meredith," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Melanie Wiesman said to the court.

While Wiesman said that the jury had indeed found Rodriguez not guilty on the other charges, that verdict didn't mean that the jury didn't believe he was the shooter. All it meant, she said, was that they felt they couldn't prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rodriguez's brother and mother gave their own statements to the court.

Brualio Ramos, Rodriguez's brother, said Rodriguez was like a father figure to him and that he loved him very much. Rodriguez deserves a second chance, he said.

Milagros Acevedo, Rodriguez's mother, cried during part of her statement in which she said she was sorry for what happened and that she loved her son.

In his own statements to the court, Rodriguez said his dream when he was young was to join the Army and that he plans to continue to learn how to weld when he gets out of prison. He apologized multiple times and said he was not the monster he'd been painted as, and he continued to insist that he had been forced into his actions by Rivera.

“I take responsibility for my actions, both good and bad," Rodriguez said. “If I had tried to be a hero, I would’ve been dead or another victim in this case.”

Some of those who had come in support of Keltner, including Lougheed, left the courtroom at times during the sentencing.

Public defender Catherine Law argued that Rodriguez was suffering from night terrors since the June 12, 2020, attack and that he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. She argued for military boot camp in his case and said that he had potential that should be fostered.

“He’s a very genuine person and I do believe that he is remorseful,” she said.

The 90- to 180-month sentence is 7½ to 15 years. As Rodriguez will get credit for the 688 days he has spent in jail, he will come up for parole in approximately 5½ years.

Law said it was still to be determined whether or not the public defenders would file an appeal.

