Free dental clinic coming to York County

A free dental clinic providing check ups and more will be making its next stop in York County.

Mission of Mercy of PA will send out 100 mobile dental units over a two-day span and will accept any patient on a first come, first served basis.

York's clinic is slated for Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at the York Expo Center, located at 334 Carlisle Ave.

“We are a 100% volunteer organization and can use all the volunteer assistance and support we can get from the York community to provide these services to those families and individuals who often cannot afford the cost of dental care," said Bernie Dishler, Mission of Mercy of PA organizer, in a news release.

Since 2013, clinics have been held in Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg, Erie, Pittsburgh, Reading and Wilkes Barre.

More:York State Fair: Lineup, ticket prices and everything else you need to know

More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos

More:Seniors can get vouchers for free fresh fruit and vegetables

Mission of Mercy of PA has completed over 41,599 procedures on 11,472 patients by over 6,750 volunteers — totaling almost $7 million in dental care.

In York's upcoming event, Mission of Mercy of PA is preparing to treat more than 1,000 patients in a variety of services including medical screenings, dental exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals and a limited number of partial dentures — all free to patients, according to a news release.

Mission of Mercy of PA is seeking new volunteers to assist with the event. Interested individuals can visit www.mom-n-pa.com/ for more information on how to volunteer.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.