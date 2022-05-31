York Water Co. seeks 33% rate increase: What this means for you

The York Water Co. is looking to raise its base water rates and base wastewater rates — a 33.8% and 35% increase, respectively.

If the increase is approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, residents would pay an additional $13.12 per month while commercial customers would pay an additional $79.71 per month. Industrial water customers would pay another $437.53 per month.

The rate increase would be effective Aug. 1 if granted. The PUC, however, could delay the effective date to March 2023 and, after an investigation, grant all — or only part — of York Water's request, a news release from the water company states.

Although York Water Co. uses a single rate water structure across its entire service territory, wastewater rates will differ for each area served.

Here is an example of what residents could expect to pay additionally each month:

Asbury Pointe Subdivision , East Prospect and Lower Windsor Area: $18.05

West York: $22.90

Jacobus: $25.55

Felton: $1.05

West Manheim Township: $14.20

York Water Co. did not provide a breakdown of the rate increases for each municipality. For more information on rate increases, call 1-800-750-5561.

The rate increase is needed to pay for $176 million in capital investments since 2018 made to improve resiliency and reliability of the utility systems, according to York Water President JT Hand.

Recovered costs sought from the rate increase include replacing more than 45 miles of aging pipeline, work that was necessary to extend the life of the water company's infrastructure, the company says.

"York Water remains one of the most efficient water and wastewater utilities in the nation, continuing to reduce or eliminate various expenses since its last rate case, including reduction in income taxes from the tax repair deductions," Hand said in a written statement.

Information regarding the proposed increase will be mailed to customers with their water bill.

Customers with questions can contact York Water Co. at 1-800-750-5561 or visit www.yorkwater.com for more information.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.