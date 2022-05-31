York State Fair: Lineup, ticket prices and everything else you need to know

The York State Fair is soon approaching, and fair officials are once again gearing up for this year's festivities.

The 2022 York State Fair will run from July 22 through July 31. This is the second year the fair will be held in July instead of September after the York County Agricultural Society decided to move its run.

What can York County expect with this year's fair?

Admission pricing and hours

This year, admission prices will be slightly more expensive.

Spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said the increase was due to the rising costs of taxes, utilities, toilet and cleaning supplies.

"All of that has gone up over the last year," Stambaugh said. "So we're kind of trying to compensate in the way of not hurting ourselves."

This year's admission prices will be as follows:

Adults over 18: $10

Children and teens ages 6 to 17: $5

College students with ID: $5

Children 5 and under: free

Parking: $10

The York State Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday and noon Monday through Thursday, and it closes after the grandstand concert ends each night, according to its website.

Parking and transportation

Attendees can find parking by entering at any of the six gate access points:

Gate 2 at Madison Avenue

Gate 4 at West Market Street

Gate 5 at Philadelphia Street

Gate 6 and Gate 8A at Highland Avenue

Gate 9 at Carlisle Avenue

2022 concert lineup at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage

8 p.m. July 22: Sam Hunt with special guest Roman Alexander

8 p.m. July 23: Foreigner with special guest Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston

8 p.m. July 24: For King & Country with special guest Zach Williams

7 p.m. July 26: Triple Play Tuesday - Dokken Lynch Reunion Tour with special guests Vixen and Autograph

7 p.m. July 27: KIX with Rocky 98.5 Battle of the Bands

8 p.m. July 28: Gabriel "Fluffy" Igelsias

7:30 p.m. July 29: Toby Keith with special guest Tracy Byrd

7:30 p.m. July 30: Steve Miller Band with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

8 p.m. July 31: Jason Aldean with special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan

Tickets to each show can be purchased at https://yorkstatefair.org/. Individuals can also purchase tickets by calling the York State Fair at 717-848-2596 or through the Will Call ticketing window located at the fairgrounds, Stambaugh said.

"This is one of the biggest, undoubtedly the biggest (lineup) we've ever had," Stambaugh said. "I think it's something that people can look forward to."

This year, entry into the Grandstand Stage will look a little different.

Instead of entering underneath the Grandstand, individuals instead will be asked to line up on the east end of the track across from Kiddy Kingdom, Stambaugh said.

"(The Grandstand) wasn't necessarily designed in a way to get people that modern experience of getting them in very quickly," she added. "People will flow through the track and we'll have 12 lanes set up. "That's just our way of hoping to get people to our seats and the venue a lot quicker and faster."

Ticketing promotion days

Ticketing promotion days have not been announced yet. The York State Fair should have more information on promotions later in June, Stambaugh said.

